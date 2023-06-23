The Ontario government says cursive writing and typing will be making a comeback in schools this fall.
“This really is a massive overhaul that aligns with the evidence, is supported by the broader science and by organizations like Dyslexia Canada, who have been clear this approach — invoking phonics, the return to cursive — is going to help build that foundational knowledge and skills and literacy,” said Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce in a Thursday interview with the Toronto Star.
Students will learn how to write in cursive beginning in Gr. 3 after almost a generation of students did not have to — much to the displeasure of parents who said their children should at least know how to sign their names.
The Ontario government is bringing back a focus on phonics starting in kindergarten to boost reading skills. Students will begin typing lessons in Gr. 4.
The last English curriculum update in 2006 saw cursive become optional. At that time, there was more of a focus on whole language and cueing, where students tried to predict words by using context or illustrations.
A report from the Ontario Human Rights Commission warned the system does not serve those with reading disabilities and urged a refocus on evidence-based methods such as structured literacy, including phonics, which the province is now adopting.
The report called for regular screening of students to identify struggles early on, which the government will introduce twice yearly in senior kindergarten to Grade 2. The results will appear on students’ report cards.
Lecce said cursive “is a huge concern among many parents who really believe that having the capability to handwrite does contribute to a young person’s ability to articulate and ultimately, it really activates what they call the reading circuit.” He added it strengthens the link to letter recognition, reading, and comprehension, and fluency in communications is a critical life skill.
Ontario NDP MPP Chandra Pasma (Ottawa West-Nepean) responded by saying Lecce does not know what he is doing.
“It seems like Lecce is confused as to the real, pressing issues in Ontario’s schools,” said Pasma.
Pasma said he should be prioritizing smaller class sizes and one-on-one time with educators, more mental health resources, more educational assistants to facilitate the participation of children with disabilities and accessibility needs, and more funding for school boards to ensure they do not cut programs and supports.
Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario President Karen Brown called it absurd to expect teachers to be ready and urged a two-year implementation period.
“Literacy skills will not improve unless adequate funding, resources and supports are provided, as well as timely interventions for students, and smaller class sizes,” said Brown.
“Our members are dedicated professionals who welcome change when that change leads to better learning outcomes for students.”
Lecce concluded by saying he has “absolute confidence our educators will embrace this curriculum, given the government communicated our clear intent to make the change and we’ve been working with the sector in good faith for the last year.”
“We cannot continue to defend status quo,” he said.
Legislation introduced by the Ontario government in April aims to refocus schools on literacy and math.
“We are taking action to refocus Ontario’s education system on what really matters: strengthening reading, writing and math skills,” said Lecce.
“Our proposed legislation would centre the education system on preparing students to succeed in life and work, putting more highly qualified educators in the classroom while ensuring parents have the information they need.”
