Cursive writing

Cursive writing 

 Courtesy CBC

The Ontario government says cursive writing and typing will be making a comeback in schools this fall. 

“This really is a massive overhaul that aligns with the evidence, is supported by the broader science and by organizations like Dyslexia Canada, who have been clear this approach — invoking phonics, the return to cursive — is going to help build that foundational knowledge and skills and literacy,” said Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce in a Thursday interview with the Toronto Star

