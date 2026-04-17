Ontario government fast-tracks bill affecting freedom of information rules

TORONTO — The Ontario government has moved to fast-track several pieces of legislation, including a bill that would amend the province’s freedom of information rules, while cancelling public hearings that had not yet been scheduled.

The Progressive Conservative government introduced a time allocation motion Thursday covering Bills 97, 98 and 101, limiting debate and accelerating their passage through the legislature.

The move effectively ends the possibility of public committee hearings for Bill 97, which proposes changes to access-to-information laws.

According to the government’s motion, the bills will proceed through truncated committee reviews, with timelines shortened for public input and legislative consideration.

Bill 97 includes provisions that would exempt certain records from freedom of information requests, including those related to the Premier’s office and cabinet ministers. The proposed changes have drawn criticism from opposition parties and transparency advocates.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles criticized the government’s decision, arguing the amendments would reduce accountability and limit public access to government information.