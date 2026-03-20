Ontario government to limit ticket resale prices under new legislation

TORONTO — The Ontario government has announced plans to introduce legislation that would cap ticket resale prices in an effort to address concerns about affordability and consumer protection in the secondary market.The proposed amendments to the Ticket Sales Act, 2017, would make it illegal to resell tickets for concerts, sporting events and other live performances at prices higher than their original purchase cost, including fees and taxes.The changes are part of a broader government initiative aimed at limiting practices in the resale market that can lead to significantly inflated prices. Officials say the measures are intended to reduce the impact of professional resellers and improve access to live events for Ontario residents.“We are taking action to help ensure Ontario fans have access to fair resale prices and are not exploited by price gouging when they buy resale tickets for their favourite events,” said Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Minister Stephen Crawford in a statement..If passed, the legislation would also introduce additional consumer protections, including strengthened requirements to guarantee ticket validity and new authorities to address service charges and fees during the purchasing process.Sport Minister Neil Lumsden said the proposed changes are aimed at making live events more accessible.“The use of resale practices that dramatically drive up the price of resale tickets for families to be able to attend major events isn’t fair,” Lumsden said.Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Stan Cho said the policy is also intended to support the province’s broader entertainment sector by improving affordability for both residents and visitors.The government said further details related to its economic and consumer protection agenda will be included in the 2026 Ontario budget, scheduled for release on March 26.The ministry is also expected to consult on administrative penalties for violations of the act. Under current regulations, ticket businesses can face fines of up to $10,000 for certain infractions.If implemented, the resale price cap would apply to all future ticket resales and to both individuals and platforms facilitating those transactions.