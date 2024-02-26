Ontario introduces ‘mandatory learning’ of black Canadians who helped build Canada

Ontario students in Grades 7, 8 and 10 will be required to undergo “mandatory black history learning” as part of their curriculum beginning September 2025. Students will be educated “on the exceptional contributions and history of black Canadians who helped build Canada,” the new guide states. Provincial Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said on February 8 at a news conference at Lincoln Alexander Public School in Ajax that “black history is Canadian history,” and “we are committed to ensuring every child, especially black and racialized children, see themselves reflected within our schools. It is long overdue.”“By mandating learning on the contributions Black individuals made to our country’s founding and success, the next generation of Canadians will better appreciate the sacrifice, patriotic commitment and long-lasting contributions Black Canadians have made to Canada,” said Lecce.The province has also announced a new "back to basics" kindergarten curriculum, new mandatory learning about the Holodomor famine in Ukraine and additional content about the Holocaust for high school students. Ontario education officials will be consulting with historians, educators, and black members of the community in developing the new curriculum, “which will inform the new learning,” the guide states. “History classes will include mandatory learning with an emphasis on elevating black history as Canadian history, by highlighting the various black communities that emerged, developed and contributed to the development of Canada, including pre- and post-Confederation,” the government document states. “Students will now learn about the overwhelming contributions of black individuals to Canada’s foundation as a young nation and the obstacles they faced in the pursuit of building a democratic, inclusive and prosperous country.”To deliver on the commitment to provide greater transparency to parents and the public about how the Ontario curriculum is updated, the Ontario government has released the new Ontario Curriculum Review and Revision Guide. This guide provides an overview of the ministry’s current process for reviewing and revising the curriculum in both English and French from kindergarten to Grade 12, while also outlining the government’s plan to review curriculum every five years to ensure it is up-to-date and relevant to today’s job and life skills. This change is being delivered as a result of the former government not updating curriculum in a timely manner, including math and science curriculums that were 15 years old and 16 years old, respectively.MPP Patrice Barnes, who is the parliamentary assistant to the education minister and is at the helm of the new criteria taught in schools, said the new curriculum will “combat hate and foster inclusivity.” "Celebrating the remarkable achievements of the black community within Canadian history is vital in providing a modern curriculum that reflects the truth of our democracy, one that combats hate and fosters inclusivity," Barnes said. "This isn't just about black experiences, it's not just about black students. It's about the responsibility we have to provide all students with a comprehensive understanding of our country's rich and varied history."“It’s important that all students learn about black communities in Canada and their enormous impact on the growth of our country. Black people have been a part of the Canadian story since the 1600s,” said Barnes. “And that’s why we aim to deepen students’ understanding of our country’s diverse and vibrant heritage by embedding this mandatory learning. It highlights the numerous significant milestones, which will help students develop a greater understanding of our country’s rich heritage.”