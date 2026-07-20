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Ontario spends $2.6 million on aerospace consortium amid tariff uncertainty

Funding aims to bolster supply chains and defence readiness for Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research as global trade tensions persist.
2024 Farnborough International Airshow exhibit
2024 Farnborough International Airshow exhibitCBC
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Vic Fedeli
Aerospace Sector
defence spending
Ontario economy
downsview aerospace
Trade-Impacted Communities Program
tariff relief
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