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Ontario invests in Hamilton health infrastructure with primary care boost and emergency expansion

The $3.4 billion plan aims to connect every resident to family doctor by 2029 as new emergency department breaks ground
Ontario Minister of Health Sylvia Jones made the announcement this morning in Hamilton
Ontario Minister of Health Sylvia Jones made the announcement this morning in Hamiltonyoutube
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Hamilton
Emergency Department
Ontario Health
Canada Health Care
Hamilton General
Hospital Expansion
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