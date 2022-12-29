Anti-vax nurses

Registered nurses Kristal Pitter, Kristen Nagle and Sara Choujounian are suing the Canadian Nurses Association and a BC media company.

 Courtesy CBC

An Ontario judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit from three nurses who face disciplinary action for speaking out against COVID-19 restrictions. 

CBC News reported Thursday the lawsuit was dismissed by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the province’s anti-strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) law. SLAPP lawsuits are a legal maneuver often used by rich, powerful people to intimidate, silence, and bankrupt critics. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

K_D
K_D

there is a trend on all court decisions: rule in favour of the established corrupt narrative as much as possible.. its all been calculated guys, the lib-wokes have done their harm knowing in advance that it will take years for the courts to finally short things out so until that happens we have long ways to go..

Report Add Reply
Leonidas
Leonidas

Let's see the prophet Isaiah's take; the Bible is, after all, a book for these days we are now living in:

Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands afar off; for truth has fallen in the public squares, and uprightness cannot enter. Truth is lacking, and he who departs from evil makes himself a prey. The LORD saw it, and it displeased him that there was no justice. (Isa 59:14-15 RSV) [crying]

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Our injustice system at work, government, judges, RCMP, all have been turned into political wings of the Liberal Regime.

Report Add Reply
joslindave03
joslindave03

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.