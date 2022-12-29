An Ontario judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit from three nurses who face disciplinary action for speaking out against COVID-19 restrictions.
CBC Newsreported Thursday the lawsuit was dismissed by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the province’s anti-strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) law. SLAPP lawsuits are a legal maneuver often used by rich, powerful people to intimidate, silence, and bankrupt critics.
Registered nursesKristen Nagle, Kristal Pitter, and Sarah Choujounian and Canadian Frontline Nurses (CFN) said in January they were seeking $1 million in damages against the Canadian Nurses Association (CNA) andTogether News Inc. (TNI).
The statement of claim named CNA, President Tim Guest, CEO Michael Villeneuve, andTNIas defendants.
The lawsuit alleged all defendants made defamatory statements against the applicants while anti-lockdown protests were held at hospitals across Canada in 2021.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Marie-Andree Vermette sided with the defendants, saying the applicants "failed to establish they have suffered sufficiently serious harm and failed to show a causal link between the harm they allege and the publications in issue."
The ruling cited the anti-SLAPP legislation, saying there were more severe harms to the applicants’s reputations unrelated to the defendants’s comments. It said some of these harms included professional misconduct investigations into the nurses by the College of Nurses of Ontario, their terminations from their jobs with cause, and multiple news stories about them.
Vermette called their decision to sue in the first place “puzzling.” She said the decision to sue TNI was surprising because they ignored similar stories by large news outlets.
TheCBCwas cited in Vermette’s decision, who noted Nagle said it ruined her career and destroyed her life. The applicants did not sueCBCfor defamation.
The court’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit under anti-SLAPP legislation is the latest judgment against groups opposing COVID-19 restrictions attempting to use the legal system to silence and intimidate critics.
While SLAPP suits are a traditional tactic for rich, powerful people to shut up their opponents, they have been used lately by those alleged to have spread COVID-19 misinformation.
Since Vermette has dismissed the lawsuit, all parties must agree on costs. Ontario’s anti-SLAPP law says defendants are entitled to full costs of the litigation except if a judge determines otherwise.
The ruling concluded by saying she would hear arguments to determine damages in January if the parties cannot agree on costs.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
there is a trend on all court decisions: rule in favour of the established corrupt narrative as much as possible.. its all been calculated guys, the lib-wokes have done their harm knowing in advance that it will take years for the courts to finally short things out so until that happens we have long ways to go..
Let's see the prophet Isaiah's take; the Bible is, after all, a book for these days we are now living in:
Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands afar off; for truth has fallen in the public squares, and uprightness cannot enter. Truth is lacking, and he who departs from evil makes himself a prey. The LORD saw it, and it displeased him that there was no justice. (Isa 59:14-15 RSV) [crying]
Our injustice system at work, government, judges, RCMP, all have been turned into political wings of the Liberal Regime.
[thumbup]
