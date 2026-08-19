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Ontario judge gives house arrest to handgun trafficker after mandatory minimum struck down

Man who stored guns for U.S.-to-Canada smuggling ring avoids jail despite Crown call for three years
Some of the guns seized during Project SAFE
Some of the guns seized during Project SAFELondon Police Service
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