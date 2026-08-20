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Ontario judge ignores new bail cash deposit rule in human-trafficking bail case

Milton ruling bypasses Ontario’s new upfront payment rules days after they took effect
Justice Scott Cowan granted the accused release on a $1,000 promise to pay.
Justice Scott Cowan granted the accused release on a $1,000 promise to pay.
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Public Safety
Human Trafficking
Bail Reform
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Western Standard
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