Ontario judge ignores new bail cash deposit rule in human-trafficking bail case

TORONTO — A Milton judge has released a woman facing human-trafficking charges without requiring the cash security deposit mandated under Ontario’s new bail rules, marking an early judicial challenge to the Ford government’s public-safety reforms.Justice Scott Cowan granted the release on a $1,000 promise to pay. Two sureties each promised $5,000. No cash deposit was ordered, despite rules that took effect Monday requiring the full pledged amount to be paid within two business days of release.The woman was among nine people arrested by Halton Regional Police in connection with an alleged commercial sexual exploitation network. A publication ban covers the judge’s full reasons to protect the accused’s right to a fair trial, as well as the name of the accused.Defence lawyer Leora Shemesh welcomed the decision, saying it recognized her client had no criminal record and was entitled to the presumption of innocence..Nine charged in largest Halton human trafficking bust spanning to Alberta and BC.The new measures, part of the Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, require cash deposits upfront so the province can more easily collect forfeited amounts through tools such as wage garnishment, bank account seizures and property liens if conditions are breached. Attorney General Doug Downey has framed the changes as closing gaps that allowed violent and repeat offenders to treat bail as a revolving door.“People deserve to feel safe in their neighbourhoods and confident that those who pose a serious risk will not be released only to reoffend,” Downey said when the rules were announced.The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Criminal Lawyers’ Association have already filed a constitutional challenge, arguing the province lacks jurisdiction over bail procedure — a federal responsibility under the Criminal Code — and that cash deposits create an unfair two-tier system based on wealth.Criminal Lawyers’ Association president Adam Weisberg said the Milton decision aligns with their position that the provincial rules conflict with federal law..WATCH: Ontario requires cash deposits for bail starting Monday.Human trafficking cases often involve vulnerable victims controlled through coercion, deception and psychological harm. Police have identified multiple alleged victims in related Halton investigations this year, with seizures including luxury vehicles, cash, jewelry and drugs.The ruling comes as Ontario continues to face criticism over bail practices that leave communities exposed to repeat offenders. The Ford government has made public safety a priority, pairing the cash-deposit rules with enhanced tracking tools and surety requirements.The constitutional challenge is expected to proceed in the coming weeks.