Ontario judge issues temporary ban on nudist camp visits for 11-year-old

TORONTO — An Ontario family court judge has issued a temporary order barring an 11-year-old girl from attending nudist camps, citing concerns about her safety, mental health and conflicting accounts about her wishes.Justice Ian F. Leach of the Superior Court of Justice ruled that neither parent nor any caregiver may take the child to nudist or naturist camps or events until further information is provided to the court.The case stems from an application by the girl’s father, who learned in October 2024 that his daughter had been attending “naked camping” trips with her mother and maternal grandparents. The parents, who were never married, have a history of legal disputes over the child, the National Post reported..Court documents indicate the girl initially told her father she no longer wanted to attend the camps, describing the experience as uncomfortable and distressing. Notes written by the child included complaints about lack of privacy and insect bites.The judge said the court could not clearly determine whether the child had genuinely changed her mind, noting that her mother maintains the girl now wants to return to the camps and enjoys the environment.“I find it advisable to err on the side of caution,” Leach wrote, adding that the restriction will remain in place until more objective information is available about the child’s well-being.The decision also referenced a “troubling incident” at one of the camps involving a man the child described as “creepy” or “scary.” According to the ruling, the man was later removed from the site for inappropriate behaviour. The girl reported being alone with him for about 10 minutes while they played pool.The father argued that his daughter was being pressured into participating in activities she found disturbing, while the mother described naturist camps as “normal,” “natural” and safe environments. She told the court her daughter had attended such camps for years and had made friends there.The judge also noted the child has been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder related to past experiences, and said the ongoing dispute itself appears to be causing her distress.The order is temporary, pending further review by the court.