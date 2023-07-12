Crawford Lake

Crawford Lake 

 Courtesy Whpq/Wikimedia Commons

A group of researchers has selected Conservation Halton’s Crawford Lake in Milton, ON, as the site defining the epoch of the global impacts of recent human activity known as the Anthropocene. 

“Now, the latest geological findings add a macro, planetary perspective to the stories told at Crawford Lake,” said Conservation Halton President and CEO Hassaan Basit in a Tuesday press release.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

Footloose
Footloose

Surely Toronto as centre of the earth will demand the funding for this study be cut and given to researchers who promise to find a mud puddle in downtown Toronto will be found to be the true birthplace of globull warming.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I'm sure they take themselves as seriously as we take them comically.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Are the “experts” recommending another “vaccine” for “climate change”?

Lol

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Climate Change began when the Earth's Axis was tilted . . . and it is doubtful that Man had anything to do with that.

This so-called study is an exercise in futility & nonsense.

Perhaps they could look at the Water Quality on Vancouver Island . . . which improved dramatically during the Beijing Olympics when China shut down their Industry for a few weeks. After the event was over, Island water deteriorated again.

Most pollution in North America today blows in from the West . . . Canada is likely the Cleanest Country on the Planet & our minescule 1.6% of Global CO2 Emissions never leave the country.

These loons are just spending their Govt Grants to appear "Relevant" . . . the World is not Warmer or Cooler today than it has been in the Past!

Report Add Reply

