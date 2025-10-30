Ontario launches study for Canadian East-West pipeline and energy corridor

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend on a feasibility study to create a Canadian East-West pipeline and energy corridor linking Alberta and Saskatchewan oil and gas to refineries and ports in Ontario.The proposed nation-building project would use Canadian steel and stay entirely within Canadian borders, carrying Western crude to refineries in southern Ontario and new export hubs on James Bay, Hudson Bay and the Great Lakes.Ford said the corridor would make Canada more self-reliant and less dependent on the United States. “This nation-building pipeline and energy corridor will unite our country and help unlock new markets for Canada’s energy resources that will reduce our dependence on the United States, all while creating new jobs and opportunities for Canadian workers,” he said..Alberta Premier Danielle Smith praised the plan as proof that provinces can work together without Ottawa. “Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan are proving what’s possible when provinces lead and stand together to advance a shared vision of responsible development, economic freedom and common sense,” she said. “That means standing up for our energy sector and ensuring our world-class resources reach the markets that need them.”Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called the project essential for Canada’s energy independence. “Saskatchewan is proud of our oil and gas sector and plans to aggressively grow production,” he said. “New pipeline infrastructure will strengthen Canada’s energy security and help us become a global energy superpower.”.The feasibility study, to be completed next year, will analyze corridor routes, costs and complementary developments such as mineral exports, grid upgrades and a strategic petroleum reserve.Ontario said it will consult with indigenous communities and explore options for equity participation as the project moves forward.Todd McCarthy, Ontario’s acting infrastructure minister, said the project would connect provinces and “ensure Ontario’s homes and businesses are powered by secure, Canadian-made energy.”Ford’s government said the study will be handled by GHD Limited, Ernst & Young, Mokwateh, AtkinsRéalis, Wood PLC, and Turner & Townsend, with Infrastructure Ontario serving as commercial advisor.