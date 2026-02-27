Ontario law society mandates indigenous education course for lawyers

TORONTO — The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) has introduced a new professional development requirement obligating more than 61,000 licensed lawyers in the province to complete a six-hour indigenous education course or face possible administrative suspension.According to information circulated to members, the course will focus on topics including the Seven Grandfather Teachings, land acknowledgments, the historical impacts of colonization and discussion of federal legislation affecting indigenous peoples..The LSO said the requirement forms part of its broader competence framework, which requires lawyers to undertake continuing professional development intended to support ethical practice and cultural awareness within Ontario’s legal system.The Six Nations-inspired Seven Grandfather Teachings referenced in the curriculum emphasize principles such as wisdom, love, respect, bravery, honesty, humility and truth. Course materials also outline historical treaty relationships, colonial legal frameworks and contemporary indigenous realities.Some lawyers and commentators have raised concerns about the mandatory nature of the program, arguing that linking completion of the course to licence status could place professional pressure on members. Critics have also expressed apprehension about course content they believe may present particular perspectives on Canadian federal legislation and colonial history.Supporters of the initiative say indigenous legal education is consistent with calls for reconciliation within the justice system, including recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada encouraging legal professionals to receive education on indigenous histories, rights and laws.The LSO has not publicly detailed enforcement procedures beyond noting that lawyers who fail to meet continuing professional development requirements can face administrative consequences, including suspension until compliance is achieved.The course rollout is expected to occur over the coming licensing cycle, with members receiving further guidance on registration and completion timelin