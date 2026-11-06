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Ontario law would force municipal officials off Toronto Hydro and local utility boards

Critics call the change a “stealth privatization” that weakens local control over publicly owned power companies before new councils are sworn in.
The legislation would affect power utilities like Toronto Hydro
The legislation would affect power utilities like Toronto HydroCBC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Privatization
Ontario taxpayers
Toronto Hydro