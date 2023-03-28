Nili Kaplan-Myrth

Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth is a family doctor in the Glebe and recently elected school board trustee with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Ontario lawyer Rudi Taylor demanded Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth backtrack on comments she made or face a defamation lawsuit. 

“The statement written by you and subsequently published by you on Twitter is libelous/defamatory lies, false, willfully misleading, and hateful towards people who have legitimate concerns about your conduct as an Ottawa District School Board trustee, and who signed the petition, which includes me,” said Taylor in a Monday letter to Kaplan-Myrth. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

