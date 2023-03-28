Ontario lawyer Rudi Taylor demanded Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth backtrack on comments she made or face a defamation lawsuit.
“The statement written by you and subsequently published by you on Twitter is libelous/defamatory lies, false, willfully misleading, and hateful towards people who have legitimate concerns about your conduct as an Ottawa District School Board trustee, and who signed the petition, which includes me,” said Taylor in a Monday letter to Kaplan-Myrth.
“Simply because people sign or signed a petition in relation to your position as a trustee does not mean that those same people ‘publicly endorse’ hate crimes.”
A lawyer has hit Ottawa's mask-loving Nili Kaplan-Myrth with a cease and desist for alleged defamation over comments she made about a petition calling for her resignation as a school board trustee. pic.twitter.com/9a0Z74qk1R
It attracted more than 7,000 signatures after she cut off the microphone of a parent who objected to the use of washrooms by transgender students during an OCDSB meeting she was chairing on March 7.
The petition called for her immediate resignation, saying parents and students were having their voices and right to free speech “taken away by this individual.”
Taylor called Kaplan-Myrth’s comments “reckless and highly defamatory, insulting, and has, or will cause, those who signed or do sign the Change.org petition to suffer substantial harm, including contempt or ridicule, and exposure to hate.”
The letter asks her to remove the defamatory tweet. It said she needs to publish a retraction and apology.
The trustee has to notify Taylor in writing and provide evidence of the retraction and apology when it has been published.
“In the event that you fail to comply with a), b), and c) above, I will commence legal proceedings against you,” she said.
Kaplan-Myrth, who works as a family physician, said onthe Agenda with Steve PaikinonTVOin September wanting to go back to pre-pandemic normalcy is the language of far-right extremists.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
