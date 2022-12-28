Lion Law Professional Corporation Founder Daniel Freiheit said he will be giving out vaccine exemption forms to unvaccinated people applying for jobs effective January 6.
“Starting Jan. 6th, 2023, if you are attempting to apply for a job that requires COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in Ontario, I will be offering a ‘legal exemption’ letter, setting out the basis for why it is not unreasonable to hold off on getting vaccinated,” said Freiheit in a tweet.
Freiheit said there is no assurance the company or its directors will accept the letter. He said what it will do is set out why a vaccine mandate is “unreasonable at this point, and may be helpful for future legal action against the company, its officers or directors.”
The founder went on to say people can send him a direct message with their email for more information. He asked people to provide him with 48 to 72 hours to respond.
Freiheit joked about him offering a vaccine exemption letter.
“In this case, a retweet is an endorsement,” he said.
This initiative comes after a decision at the Ontario Labour Arbitration in June determined a Roman Catholic nurse had the right to a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine because of the connection between the injections and aborted fetuses.
“There can be multiple reasons for objecting to getting vaccinated, but as long as one of the reasons is sincerely and legitimately based upon one’s creed, as subjectively interpreted and applied, an applicant would be entitled to an exception under the Code and the vaccine policy itself,” said Ontario Labour Arbitration Arbitrator Robert Herman.
The nurse said she did not want to take the vaccine because of fetal cell linings. Despite being opposed to fetal cell linings in this vaccine, she received one for measles which contained the material 11 years ago.
Western University dropped its booster mandate for students and staff after months of opposition from student groups on November 29.
"Based on the latest consultation with our medical experts and local public health, we are revoking our vaccination policy and will no longer require students, employees, and visitors to be vaccinated to come to campus," said Western.
Western said despite the change in policy, COVID-19 vaccination continues to be the best defence against severe health outcomes from the virus.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Why would you want to work for a company that wants to poison you anyways?
So what? There were lawyers in AB offering jab-poison exemption letters. And as in ON they were worthless, and remain worthless.
