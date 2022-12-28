COVID-19 vaccine vial

COVID-19 vaccine vial

 Courtesy Maksim Goncharenok/Pexels

Lion Law Professional Corporation Founder Daniel Freiheit said he will be giving out vaccine exemption forms to unvaccinated people applying for jobs effective January 6. 

“Starting Jan. 6th, 2023, if you are attempting to apply for a job that requires COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment in Ontario, I will be offering a ‘legal exemption’ letter, setting out the basis for why it is not unreasonable to hold off on getting vaccinated,” said Freiheit in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Why would you want to work for a company that wants to poison you anyways?

MTDEF
MTDEF

So what? There were lawyers in AB offering jab-poison exemption letters. And as in ON they were worthless, and remain worthless.

