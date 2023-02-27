Law society

A Law Society of Ontario requirement that lawyers acknowledge their obligation to promote equity and diversity has proven controversial.

The #FullStop team has announced the launch of its campaign for the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) election to be held in April. 

“Given what we have seen from other regulatory bodies that did not have a group like the StopSOP (Statement of Principles) slate to stem the tide, we know how this power will be used,” said #FullStop campaign leader Bruce Pardy in a press release. 

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Division, Exclusion, & Intolerance should be fought every time it raises it's ugly head.

