Doug Ford

Doug Ford

 Photo credit: @fordnation on Twitter

Legislation introduced by the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives aims to refocus schools on literacy and math, but critics wonder if this will do enough to dial back woke ideologies.

“We are taking action to refocus Ontario’s education system on what really matters: strengthening reading, writing and math skills,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, in a background document on the Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act tabled April 17.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Want better Education . . . get Better Teachers & School Boards.

Today Education is controlled by Radicals & far left Ideologues!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.