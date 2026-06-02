Ontario legislature adjourns for 21-week summer break until after Toronto election

TORONTO — Ontario MPPs adjourned the legislature on Tuesday for a 21-week summer recess, with members not scheduled to return to Queen’s Park until Oct. 27, one day after municipal elections are held across the province.The extended break follows a spring sitting that lasted 30 days after a 14-week winter recess.Government House Leader Steve Clark said the legislature’s return date was chosen to avoid interfering with the municipal election campaign period.“The house will come back on Oct. 27,” Clark said, noting the timing was intended to ensure provincial legislative business did not overlap with voting day in municipalities across Ontario.The lengthy recess drew criticism from opposition parties, which argued the government should continue sitting through more of the year..Mike Schreiner, leader of the Ontario Greens, rejected the government’s explanation, saying the Ford government has previously intervened in municipal affairs.Schreiner pointed to the Progressive Conservative government’s 2018 decision to reduce the size of Toronto city council during that year’s municipal election campaign. He also referenced the government’s ongoing efforts to expand operations at Toronto’s island airport, a move that has generated debate at city hall.Interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser suggested the extended recess was motivated by the government’s desire to avoid scrutiny over recent controversies.Fraser cited questions surrounding the provincial government’s purchase and subsequent return of a private jet, arguing the legislature should remain in session to provide greater accountability.Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government was re-elected earlier this year with another majority mandate. The government has used the spring sitting to advance legislation on infrastructure, transportation and economic development, while opposition parties have continued to raise concerns over government accountability and oversight.With the legislature now adjourned, formal debates and question period will not resume until late October unless the government recalls the house for a special sitting.