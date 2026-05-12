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Ontario Liberal leader defends nomination process amid Erskine-Smith challenge

Liberal interim leader John Fraser
Liberal interim leader John FraserPhoto credit: Jeremy Borg
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Ontario
Ontario Liberals
John Fraser
Ontario Liberal House Leader John Fraser
Nate Erskine-Smith
Scarborough Southwest byelection
Ahansul Hafiz
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