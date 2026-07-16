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Ontario Liberals rip Ford government for wildfire preparedness failures as Northern blazes rage

Opposition critics say chronic under-funding and staffing shortages have left the province playing catch-up, as data shows recent fire seasons burning far more land than in decades past.
Ontario Liberals rip Ford government for wildfire preparedness failures as Northern blazes rage
Western Standard
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Northern Ontario
Wildfire Preparedness
Doug Ford Government
Ontario Wildfires
Taxpayer Spending
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Western Standard
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