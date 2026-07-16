Ontario Liberals rip Ford government for wildfire preparedness failures as Northern blazes rage

TORONTO — With dozens of wildfires still burning out of control across Northern Ontario and forcing evacuations of First Nations communities, Ontario Liberals are accusing the Ford government of failing to prepare for a fire season that fits a troubling pattern of increasingly destructive blazes. The government, however, points to doubled base funding, major aircraft investments, and hundreds of additional personnel.In a statement released this week, MPP Ted Hsu, the Liberals’ critic for rural affairs, natural resources, mining and forestry, pointed to the immediate human cost. As of Wednesday, there were 185 active wildland fires in Northern Ontario, with 74 not under control and 36 new ones reported in just the previous day. Families and entire communities have been displaced while firefighters work in extremely hazardous conditions.“The province spent $271 million on emergency forest firefighting last year, yet budgeted only $150 million this year,” Hsu said. “Under-budgeting may support a ‘fiscally responsible’ narrative... but it is not fiscal responsibility. It is knowingly budgeting below the demonstrated cost of protecting Ontario.”Hsu, along with critics Mary-Margaret McMahon (emergency management, environment and climate) and Stephanie Smyth (northern affairs), stressed the heavy burden falling on Northern and indigenous communities. They called for realistic base funding to support year-round recruitment, equipment maintenance, and planning instead of reactive emergency spending..Federal fire history data backs the sense of escalation. The 2023 season was catastrophic, with more than 17.6 million hectares burned nationwide — well above long-term averages. Both 2024 and 2025 also ranked among the worst on record, with millions of hectares consumed each year. By comparison, the 30-year average sits closer to 2.7–3.1 million hectares annually.As of Thursday, the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System reports 858 active fires across Canada, with more than 2.39 million hectares already burned this year and the season far from over. While the number of fires varies, the trend toward larger, more destructive blazes has become clear in recent years.Critics argue that despite these warning signs, provincial preparation has not kept up. Persistent shortages of crews, pilots, and equipment have forced a reactive approach once fires explode. Northern and remote communities often pay the highest price through sudden evacuations and disrupted services.The Ford government has highlighted added firefighting positions and active response efforts. Still, opposition members insist that sustainable base budgets — not last-minute supplements — are needed to retain staff, keep aircraft ready, and get ahead of threats..Ontario Minister of Natural Resources Mike Harris pushed back against the criticism, emphasizing significant investments since the Ford government took office.“ Since 2018 Ontario has doubled the base funding for emergency forest firefighting,” Harris stated. “Additionally, we are making a historic investment of nearly $650 million in the province’s firefighting aircraft and have increased compensation for our heroic frontline staff including firefighters and pilots. We have also added nearly 170 permanent fire personnel since 2024.”Harris detailed current resources: “Several hundred highly trained Ontario wildland firefighters are supported by over 50 aircraft, including helicopters and waterbombers.” The ministry’s fleet includes nine CL-415 heavy water bombers and other specialized planes, all crewed and active. Ontario supplements with commercial hires and participates in inter-jurisdictional resource-sharing agreements.“We will not spare a single penny to protect the people of Ontario from wildland fires,” the minister added.As the thick smoke drifts further south into the northeastern United States, some observers are already speculating about growing frustration among American communities and officials. With major cities like New York potentially seeing degraded air quality again, questions are likely to surface about cross-border impacts and whether Canada’s wildfire management is doing enough to contain fires at the source.