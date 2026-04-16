Ontario line project moves forward with tunnelling underway in Toronto

TORONTO — The Ontario government has begun tunnelling work on the Ontario Line subway project, marking a significant step forward in a major transit expansion aimed at reducing congestion and improving connectivity across Toronto.According to the province, two tunnel boring machines are now excavating twin tunnels from Exhibition Station toward the Don Yard, reaching depths of up to 40 metres. The tunnelling work is part of a broader effort to construct a 15.6-kilometre rapid transit line with 15 stations, stretching from Exhibition Place to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT at Don Mills Rd.Provincial officials say construction is underway along the full route, with the project expected to support approximately 4,700 jobs annually. Once completed, the Ontario Line is projected to place nearly 230,000 residents within walking distance of rapid transit and accommodate up to 390,000 daily riders.The government has not provided a specific completion date for the project in its latest announcement. However, it states the line will reduce travel times across the city, including cutting some commutes by up to 40 minutes.Cost details for the Ontario Line alone were not specified in the release. The province noted it is investing nearly $70 billion in public transit projects overall, including several subway expansions. The federal government has committed more than $4 billion toward the Ontario Line’s construction.Construction is also progressing at several stations. Work is ongoing at Exhibition Station, which will connect to GO Transit and serve the Liberty Village area. Excavation has been completed at King West, Moss Park and Distillery District stations, with Chinatown station nearing completion.The project is part of a broader regional transit plan intended to ease congestion, improve travel times and expand access to transit across the Greater Toronto Area.