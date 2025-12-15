Ontario looks to expand casinos and attractions in bid to make Niagara the new Vegas

The Ontario government has released a new tourism and economic development plan aimed at expanding the Niagara Region into a year-round, multi-day destination, with the goal of significantly increasing visitor numbers and doubling the economic impact of tourism in the area.

The strategy, titled Destination Niagara: Unlocking the potential of Ontario’s playground, was announced as part of the province’s 2025 budget and fall economic statement and lays out a long-term roadmap for public and private investment across the region.

According to the document, Niagara currently attracts more than 13 million visitors annually, supports about 40,000 tourism-related jobs, and generates roughly $3 billion in economic activity.

The province says the region has the potential to draw nearly 25 million visitors per year if new attractions, transportation links, and tourism offerings are developed.