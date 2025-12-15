Ontario looks to expand casinos and attractions in bid to make Niagara the new Vegas

The Ontario government has released a new tourism and economic development plan aimed at expanding the Niagara Region into a year-round, multi-day destination, with the goal of significantly increasing visitor numbers and doubling the economic impact of tourism in the area.
The strategy, titled Destination Niagara: Unlocking the potential of Ontario’s playground, was announced as part of the province’s 2025 budget and fall economic statement and lays out a long-term roadmap for public and private investment across the region.
According to the document, Niagara currently attracts more than 13 million visitors annually, supports about 40,000 tourism-related jobs, and generates roughly $3 billion in economic activity.
The province says the region has the potential to draw nearly 25 million visitors per year if new attractions, transportation links, and tourism offerings are developed.
The plan is structured around five pillars: tourism attractions, world-class gaming, wine and culinary tourism, arts and culture, and transportation development.
The government says these areas will guide future investments intended to encourage longer stays and greater spending beyond traditional Niagara Falls visits.
Among the proposed tourism developments are new large-scale attractions, including a suspended electric tram system through Queen Victoria Park, additional observation infrastructure, and the possibility of a new marquee theme park.
The strategy also highlights the recent opening of Niagara Takes Flight, a $25-million flying theatre attraction, as an early example of the approach outlined in the plan.
The gaming component of the strategy explores the potential expansion of Niagara’s casino market, including the option of multiple new casinos, alongside additional hotels, entertainment venues, and dining options.
Provincial figures estimate existing casinos already attract more than five million visitors annually and generate over $500 million in gaming revenue.
The plan also places emphasis on wine, agriculture, and culinary tourism, noting that the Niagara Region accounts for roughly 86% of Ontario’s grape production and about two-thirds of Canada’s total grape and wine output.
Provincial support programs for wineries and grape growers, along with funding for agricultural infrastructure, are included as part of the strategy.
Cultural investments outlined in the document include funding for the Shaw Festival’s Royal George Theatre and continued provincial support for festivals and historic sites across the region.
Transportation initiatives proposed in the plan include expanded GO Transit service to Niagara Falls, potential airport development, and highway upgrades intended to improve access from the Greater Golden Horseshoe and the United States.
The strategy also commits to increased domestic and international marketing through Destination Ontario, with a focus on attracting visitors from overseas markets and encouraging longer stays in the region.
The government describes the plan as a long-term effort to strengthen Ontario’s tourism sector, support local businesses, and position Niagara as a globally competitive destination beyond its traditional attractions.