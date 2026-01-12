Ontario man accused of laundering drug proceeds for Ryan Wedding seeks bail

TORONTO- An Ontario man accused by U.S. authorities of laundering money for an international drug trafficking organization is seeking release from custody ahead of his extradition hearing.Rolan Sokolovski, 37, was arrested last fall along with several other Canadians alleged to have worked with Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder who U.S. officials describe as a major drug trafficker. Wedding has been named to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list..According to U.S. court documents, prosecutors allege Sokolovski managed financial records for the organization, purchased luxury items on Wedding’s behalf, and arranged the creation of a jewelled necklace that investigators claim was used as payment for a murder.Sokolovski’s lawyers appeared in court last week to request a publication ban protecting the identities of his proposed bail sureties, arguing public disclosure could place them at risk. .Crown prosecutors opposed a full ban, submitting that only the sureties’ home addresses should be withheld from public view.A judge is expected to rule on the application later on Monday.The bail hearing is being held at a downtown Toronto courthouse, with multiple days scheduled for proceedings.