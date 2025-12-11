Ontario man charged after protest incident at BC ostrich farm

An Ontario man has been charged with assault and mischief following an alleged altercation linked to a protest at a British Columbia ostrich farm targeted in a federal inspection.Nakusp RCMP said the charges stem from a September 22 incident near the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency was executing a search warrant granted September 3. The CFIA had requested RCMP assistance to keep the peace while inspectors carried out their search of three farm properties.Officers securing the area early that morning were alerted to a report of an assault at a neighbouring property. .Police said the suspect, connected to a protest camp on the farm, was arrested without incident.A 73-year-old woman received medical care from RCMP medics on scene.Timothy Regan, 60, of Ontario, is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court January 8.Despite protests, all the ostriches were slaughtered.