Ontario man charged in BC human trafficking investigation spanning two provinces

A 29-year-old Ontario man is facing multiple human trafficking-related charges following a year-long British Columbia investigation that police say involved alleged offences in the Lower Mainland and assistance from law enforcement agencies across two provinces.The BC Counter Human Trafficking Unit announced Thursday that Jahail Green, of Ontario, has been charged with six offences after an investigation that began in May 2025.The BC Prosecution Service approved the charges on May 11, 2026.Green is charged with trafficking in persons, procuring a person to provide sexual services, receiving a material benefit from trafficking, receiving a material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services and assault.Police allege the offences occurred between January 2025 and January 2026 in British Columbia's Lower Mainland.Investigators said they spent months identifying suspects, gathering evidence and supporting victims before recommending charges.In May 2026, members of the BC Counter Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Vaughan, Ont., where Green was arrested. He has since been released by the court under numerous conditions.The investigation involved assistance from several policing agencies, including the Durham Regional Police Service, Toronto Police Service Human Trafficking Unit, Toronto Police Division 43, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia and RCMP units in both British Columbia and Ontario.Inspector Lyndsay O'Ruairc of the BC Counter Human Trafficking Unit said investigators continue to pursue additional leads."As this investigation has progressed, investigators have not stopped pursuing all investigative leads and avenues," O'Ruairc said.She said the case demonstrates that suspects cannot avoid prosecution simply by moving to another province."This is an important reminder that offenders cannot hide in another province and expect to avoid detection," she said..O'Ruairc added that supporting victims remains the unit's highest priority, regardless of whether criminal charges are pursued.She said the unit works with partner organizations to provide immediate and long-term physical and emotional support, as well as assistance rebuilding financial stability, eliminating forced debt and addressing immigration-related issues where necessary."Victims who have reached out to the CHTU-BC have a team ready to support them, whether or not they want to press charges," O'Ruairc said.The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the case or suspected human trafficking to contact their local police service.