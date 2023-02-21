Halton Region police charged Milton, ON, resident Ali Mian with second-degree murder after allegedly killing an alleged robber who broke into his home.
A group of suspects approached a home on Gibson Crescent in Milton Sunday around 5 a.m., according to a Monday press release. The release said it's believed these people were intent on committing a robbery at this home.
Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by an occupant and a number of gunshots were fired within the home. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other people were arrested when police arrived.
Oshawa, ON, resident Romario Clarke was charged with break and enter and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Mian and Clarke are scheduled to appear in Milton Court on Tuesday.
The release went on to say the identity of the homicide victim has not been confirmed as of yet. It added this investigation is ongoing, and detectives are looking for information on three suspects which fled the scene in a white vehicle.
The vehicle is believe to be a light-coloured Dodge Charger with a sunroof and black wheels.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halton Region police Homicide Tip Line at (905) 825-4776 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on an American podcast in June firearm owners in Canada should not have the right to use their weapons in self-defence.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(10) comments
This is ridiculous if this man is charged. Where are the homeowners rights. And if trudope says we can’t defend ourselves then i agree with a previous comment. Trudeau should rid himself of his security detail.
Difficult to comment without all the evidence, however it points to a large issue with Canadian law. Whether you are charged in many ways is determined by the philosophical and political position of the investigating police and crown prosecutor. The exactly same act in another location may result in investigation and cost but no charges.
Even considering potential background issues, ie: 'targeted shooting', the right of self defense - in particular in a lawfully occupied residence against an armed intruder(s) - should by itself be a defense and require enhanced onus the crown
to prove that self defense was not a factor prior to even consideration of homicide related charges. Firearms Act charges may be a different issue.
Even worse, the total expense of you defense is up to you even if the charges are dropped or the crown wants to play 'let's make a deal'. The 'innocent until proven broke' concept.
The homeowner is being charged with second degree murder when 6 men armed men guns illegally entered his home. It shows that Trudeau's gun ban isn't working as the criminals are still armed, while homeowners are not. Yet if you call 911 you may be put on hold, the police will only respond after you are dead. At this rate even homeowners will have no choice but to arm themselves with illegal guns as well.
Trudeau says no weapons in self defense? How about a total ban on his security detail from carrying weapons as well as the police!
Two very different sets of rules....
That's a funny way to put it: The robbers "were confronted by an occupant". Methinks the 6 armed robbers were the ones doing the "confronting" in this story. Either way, better to be judged by 12 than killed by 6 I guess.
Hilarious of use of the word confronted. Anyone in my home unexpected and unwelcome is always the one confronting me.
If you're not free to defend your freedom, then you are not truly free. The policing and judicial system in this country defends the criminals not the law biding citizens.
That’s true. And, criminals generally know how to use the system to their benefit better than the average law-abiding citizen. We need a complete overhaul of the legal system (I refuse to call it “justice system” as there’s often no evidence in the system to support that name.)
Some may argue that in Canada , Justice (the blindfolded lady with the weigh scales) isn't blind - she's unconscious.
