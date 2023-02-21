Halton police

Halton Regional Police were assisted by an alert Instagram user. 

 Courtesy Jeremy Cohn/CBC

Halton Region police charged Milton, ON, resident Ali Mian with second-degree murder after allegedly killing an alleged robber who broke into his home. 

A group of suspects approached a home on Gibson Crescent in Milton Sunday around 5 a.m., according to a Monday press release. The release said it's believed these people were intent on committing a robbery at this home. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

Teeper
Teeper

This is ridiculous if this man is charged. Where are the homeowners rights. And if trudope says we can’t defend ourselves then i agree with a previous comment. Trudeau should rid himself of his security detail.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Difficult to comment without all the evidence, however it points to a large issue with Canadian law. Whether you are charged in many ways is determined by the philosophical and political position of the investigating police and crown prosecutor. The exactly same act in another location may result in investigation and cost but no charges.

Even considering potential background issues, ie: 'targeted shooting', the right of self defense - in particular in a lawfully occupied residence against an armed intruder(s) - should by itself be a defense and require enhanced onus the crown

to prove that self defense was not a factor prior to even consideration of homicide related charges. Firearms Act charges may be a different issue.

Even worse, the total expense of you defense is up to you even if the charges are dropped or the crown wants to play 'let's make a deal'. The 'innocent until proven broke' concept.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

The homeowner is being charged with second degree murder when 6 men armed men guns illegally entered his home. It shows that Trudeau's gun ban isn't working as the criminals are still armed, while homeowners are not. Yet if you call 911 you may be put on hold, the police will only respond after you are dead. At this rate even homeowners will have no choice but to arm themselves with illegal guns as well.

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

Trudeau says no weapons in self defense? How about a total ban on his security detail from carrying weapons as well as the police!

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Two very different sets of rules....

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

That's a funny way to put it: The robbers "were confronted by an occupant". Methinks the 6 armed robbers were the ones doing the "confronting" in this story. Either way, better to be judged by 12 than killed by 6 I guess.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Hilarious of use of the word confronted. Anyone in my home unexpected and unwelcome is always the one confronting me.

Report Add Reply
KiltConservative
KiltConservative

If you're not free to defend your freedom, then you are not truly free. The policing and judicial system in this country defends the criminals not the law biding citizens.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

That’s true. And, criminals generally know how to use the system to their benefit better than the average law-abiding citizen. We need a complete overhaul of the legal system (I refuse to call it “justice system” as there’s often no evidence in the system to support that name.)

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Some may argue that in Canada , Justice (the blindfolded lady with the weigh scales) isn't blind - she's unconscious.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.