News

Ontario man convicted of animal cruelty after taking flamingo from Las Vegas hotel

Mitchell Fairbarn of central Ontario faces up to four years after jury finds he injured 'Peachy' during drunken incident.
Mitchell Fairbarn drank an estimated 30 to 40 beers before deciding to take the flamingo
Mitchell Fairbarn drank an estimated 30 to 40 beers before deciding to take the flamingoIllustration
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Las Vegas
Drunk
Flamingo
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news