Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Sudbury, ON, resident Garnet Harper died from kidney disease after he could not receive a transplant because he was unvaccinated.
“I said I’m not going to be participating in this program as long as people like my husband are not eligible to receive organs that are from the Trillium Network,” said Harper’s wife, Meghan, in an interview on Independent Journalism.
“And I said, 'are you aware that unvaccinated people are not eligible to receive transplants in Ontario, and that’s a large part of why my husband is lying in this bed right now.'”
Meghan said the nurse who inquired if the Trillium Network could take his organs if he died was surprised. While she was emotional and distraught, she tried to offer education to the nurse about what is going on in Canada.
She said hospitals “need to change because we can’t continue this way.” By the end of the call, the nurse agreed with her.
The nurse said she did not know about unvaccinated organ transplant patients being denied treatments. She pledged to pass on her comments to her superiors.
Meghan concluded by saying the fact that “they call you while you’re sitting next to your dying loved one and they ask you if they can have his organs, while meanwhile he wasn’t good enough to receive organs from them is, I can’t describe the feeling.”
“It makes me sick to my stomach,” she said.
An obituary from Garnet’s family said he was fighting kidney disease when he passed away at 35 years old on May 22.
“Garnet strove to make every interaction with his family and friends meaningful and therefore he will be missed greatly by his surviving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many extended family and friends,” said his family.
“Garnet took pride as a small business owner and passionately took on auto detailing with Sharper Auto Spa.”
He was born on July 13, 1987 in Chateauguay, QC, and was predeceased by his parents, Wakefield Atheson Harper and Teresa Mary Gauvreau. He leaves behind Meghan and his children Avah, Elyanah, Yarah, Nyah, and Judah.
The Supreme Court of Canada said on June 8 it would not be hearing Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis’ case against a vaccine mandate for organ transplant patients.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(11) comments
The same thing probably is going to happen to Sheila Annette Lewis here in Alberta. Smithy has quickly forgotten about the people that chose her specifically. But there’s talks of an Alberta convoy coming up to jog her short memory.
So from what I understand in this article you can freely give organs to others if you are unvaccinated but you cannot receive them if you are unvaccinated? Is it just me or is there something profoundly off with this situation, that is not science related.
... due to their vax status * is removed *
I wonder if there is a way for Albertans like myself to let the 'powers that be' know that I will withdraw my decision to donate organs should I pass away until this hypocritical and stupid restriction for potential organ recipients due to their vax status.
Yes, just fire an email to Smith’s office. I checked to make sure none of my organs are going to be donated.
I call this murder! A movie "Coma" starring Richard Widmark comes to mind....
Nevermind the Kidney transplanta what about all the people that were poisoned from the vaxx. Seen a young healthy man drop dead right infront of me last week from a stroke. Because it's totally normal for a healthy 30 something year old tradesman to drop dead from a stroke. Always the same vaccine and then a stroke. This country is so messed up. The government is an illegitimate regime staffed with sociopaths.
His principles were more important than his life!.... but what about who he left behind?
Of course this is wrong on every level from a medical stand point. The people who are in charge should go to jail!
His principles? Can you name any person refused medical treatment due to any other “vaccine”? Why are people not refused transplants due to lack of TB vax? This has nothing to do with “principles”, and everything to do with vindictive government appointed Natsi’s.
This has to stop, and stop now. This is simply vindictive to deny people heath care like this. Now I’m not saying g I know everything there is involved here, but If people are being denied life saving care simply because of vaccine status, this is criminal in my opinion.
And what’s this Premier Smith you so highly endorse doing for Sheila Annette Lewis other than absolutely nothing? You stood in the line for snake oil a second time like you did with Kenney.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.