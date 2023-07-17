Garnet Harper

Garnet Harper 

 Courtesy Garnet Harper/LinkedIn

Sudbury, ON, resident Garnet Harper died from kidney disease after he could not receive a transplant because he was unvaccinated. 

“I said I’m not going to be participating in this program as long as people like my husband are not eligible to receive organs that are from the Trillium Network,” said Harper’s wife, Meghan, in an interview on Independent Journalism. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

YYC 007
YYC 007

The same thing probably is going to happen to Sheila Annette Lewis here in Alberta. Smithy has quickly forgotten about the people that chose her specifically. But there’s talks of an Alberta convoy coming up to jog her short memory.

guest356
guest356

So from what I understand in this article you can freely give organs to others if you are unvaccinated but you cannot receive them if you are unvaccinated? Is it just me or is there something profoundly off with this situation, that is not science related.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

... due to their vax status * is removed *

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

I wonder if there is a way for Albertans like myself to let the 'powers that be' know that I will withdraw my decision to donate organs should I pass away until this hypocritical and stupid restriction for potential organ recipients due to their vax status.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Yes, just fire an email to Smith’s office. I checked to make sure none of my organs are going to be donated.

Major Tom
Major Tom

I call this murder! A movie "Coma" starring Richard Widmark comes to mind....

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Nevermind the Kidney transplanta what about all the people that were poisoned from the vaxx. Seen a young healthy man drop dead right infront of me last week from a stroke. Because it's totally normal for a healthy 30 something year old tradesman to drop dead from a stroke. Always the same vaccine and then a stroke. This country is so messed up. The government is an illegitimate regime staffed with sociopaths.

guest326
guest326

His principles were more important than his life!.... but what about who he left behind?

Of course this is wrong on every level from a medical stand point. The people who are in charge should go to jail!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

His principles? Can you name any person refused medical treatment due to any other “vaccine”? Why are people not refused transplants due to lack of TB vax? This has nothing to do with “principles”, and everything to do with vindictive government appointed Natsi’s.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This has to stop, and stop now. This is simply vindictive to deny people heath care like this. Now I’m not saying g I know everything there is involved here, but If people are being denied life saving care simply because of vaccine status, this is criminal in my opinion.

YYC 007
YYC 007

And what’s this Premier Smith you so highly endorse doing for Sheila Annette Lewis other than absolutely nothing? You stood in the line for snake oil a second time like you did with Kenney.

