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Ontario man found guilty in neo-Nazi terror case

Kristoffer Nippak convicted after RCMP probe spanning Niagara and the North
Kristoffer Nippak was found guility of participating in activities with the Atomwaffen Division, a Neo-Nazi terrorist group
Kristoffer Nippak was found guility of participating in activities with the Atomwaffen Division, a Neo-Nazi terrorist groupCBC Radio-Canada
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