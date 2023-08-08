Sean Hartman

 Courtesy Rod Abrams Funeral Home

New Tecumseth, ON, resident Dan Hartman is inviting people to support Answers For Sean so he can sue the Canadian government after his son Sean died from taking the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. 

“Together, we can stand as a united community to challenge the federal government and demand accountability for vaccine-related deaths,” said Answers For Sean in a statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau should be facing the death penalty for what he has done and the deaths he has caused

Report Add Reply

