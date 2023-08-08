Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Sean took the COVID-19 vaccine to be allowed to play hockey. Dan said he took his son to the emergency room four days after his first dose because he had brown circles around his eyes, a rash on his face, and pain in his right shoulder.
American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole determined Sean died from the COVID-19 vaccine on July 3.
Answers For Sean said it aims to raise money necessary for expert witnesses, legal fees, and disbursements required for the lawsuit against the Canadian government.
It added the goal of the lawsuit is “to obtain justice for Sean and his family and set legal precedent, ensuring no life is lost in vain and that those in power are held accountable for their actions.”
It said the significance of this case extends beyond Sean’s death, as it is meant to address transparency and accountability with vaccine mandates and public health measures. Its pursuit for answers seeks to ensure the well-being of everyone and to protect people from Canadian public health bureaucracies and their decision-making.
American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has agreed to act as an expert medical witness in this case. In recognition of McCullough’s dedication to the pursuit of public health, a portion of donations received will be directed to his charity the McCullough Foundation.
By supporting Answers for Sean, people can contribute to seeking justice for his family and him and play a part in advancing public health for all. It acknowledged people can “make a difference and set a precedent that upholds the value of human life and demands accountability from those in government responsible for public health.”
Answers For Sean concluded by saying people’s support is invaluable in this quest for justice. Every contribution, regardless of its size, will make an impact.
“Sean's memory calls us to act — to seek truth, demand accountability, and stand together as a community,” it said.
“By supporting Answers For Sean, you are contributing to a cause that demands justice, transparency, and answers.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Trudeau should be facing the death penalty for what he has done and the deaths he has caused
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.