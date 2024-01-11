Ontario man nabbed by police drinking a beer to celebrate passing drivers' test

There's a time to celebrate and times you may want to hang on for a few minutes.A Brampton man decided to party a little too soon and was pulled over by police because he was drinking a beer, 20 minutes after passing his drivers' test.The Caledon Enterprise reported the man had just gotten his G2 licence — the second-level permit drivers in Ontario receive before getting a full Class G licence — when the Ontario Provincial Police caught him weaving in and out of traffic and speeding down a highway.“In celebration, the driver cracked a beer and decided to drive back to Brampton on Highway 10,” Ian Michel with Caledon OPP said.The driver “flew past an unmarked police vehicle,” he said, adding the driver was close to 50 km/h over the limit while weaving in and out of traffic.“I can’t even begin to understand why someone would think that drinking a beer in their vehicle while driving is a smart idea, let alone a novice driver who should be well-versed on the rules of the road,” Michel said.New drivers are not allowed to have any alcohol in the system and the man faces a 30-day licence suspension.“These are not simple errors in judgment, they are choices being made that put the lives of other drivers and pedestrians at risk,” Michel said. “Simply put, drivers like this kill people and don’t belong on our roads.”