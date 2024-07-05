Ontario man sues Pfizer for wrongful death of son following COVID vaccination

A man who lost his teenage son after he took a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is suing the company for wrongful death.Dan Hartman, of Beeton, Ontario, lost his 17-year-old son, Sean, a couple of years ago, 33 days after receiving his first COVID-19 shot.In an interview with former Conservative MP Derek Sloan, Hartman claimed to have the first and only lawsuit in North America against Pfizer for wrongful death."He was my only son, he was such a good boy, such an angel, the purest soul you would ever meet. He was a beautiful child, all I can do now is keep fighting for him," Hartman said.Sean Hartman said hockey was his son's "love and passion" and it was made necessary to take the shot as a condition of playing hockey. On August 25, 2021, he received a Pfizer vaccine."On August 29, he was rushed to emergency with brown circles around his eyes, and vomiting and a rash and a severely sore shoulder. The doctor there failed to do any bloodwork at all he didn't do a D-dimer test. He didn't do a troponin test. He just sent him home with pain reliever for his shoulder," Hartman recalled."And 33 days after my son took his first Pfizer shot. He was found dead on the floor beside his bed on the morning of September 27."The death was clearly unusual to Dan Hartman, and an autopsy cleared up nothing."My son was perfectly healthy, had no underlying conditions. Didn't didn't drink a drop of alcohol in his life never had a cigarette. I waited three long months to get autopsy results. And they came back with cause of death 'unascertained'."Hartman sent tissue samples from his son to American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole."He found a large amount of spike protein in Sean's adrenal glands. And his blood pressure likely crashed. Your adrenal glands control your blood pressure. And he died in trying to maybe stand up.".Ontario man whose son died after COVID vaccine denied compensation.Lawyer Umar Sheikh is representing Hartman in a lawsuit against Pfizer and a separate lawsuit against Health Canada."I'm trying to get justice for my son, so he can rest in peace, because he cannot rest in peace without justice. In my opinion, my son was murdered. There's no doubt about it. And I've been doing this for more than two years, every single day," Hartman said.The lawsuit is expected to cost $500,000, of which Hartman has raised $135,000."I want all of Canada and everywhere in the world to get behind this if they can. Because if I beat them that's going to open the doors for others to win. i We have such good evidence. We have Dr. Peter McCullough coming to Canada as my expert witness. And we also have two other expert witnesses," he said."I just need to get to that courtroom to fight them. It's the only thing that matters to me in my life now. Every day is just total pain from morning till night."Hartman's court date is July 22, his birthday.Sloan, who is a lawyer, believes Hartman has a good case."With such a tragic and immediate reaction, Dan has a chance to win this lawsuit," Sloan said in an email to supporters.