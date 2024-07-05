News

Ontario man sues Pfizer for wrongful death of son following COVID vaccination

Dan Hartman speaks with pictures of his son in the background
Dan Hartman speaks with pictures of his son in the backgroundDerek Sloan / Funding the Fight Rumble channel
Loading content, please wait...
Derek Sloan
Dan Hartman
Sean Hartman
Ryan Cole
Pfizer
Vaccine Deaths
Umar Sheikh

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news