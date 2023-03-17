Sean Hartman

Sean Hartman 

 Courtesy Rod Abrams Funeral Home

New Tecumseth, ON, resident Dan Hartman was denied money from the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) on March 7 despite his son Sean dying after taking a COVID-19 vaccine. 

“My son died 33 days after his first Pfizer vaccine, and he was a perfectly healthy boy with no underlying conditions,” said Dan in a Thursday interview. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Edward S
Edward S

Has there ever been a career more disgraceful than being a doctor in 2023? It's so awful that almost all have stood by and said nothing or even participated in this evil. What a total disgrace they are. I will never trust a doctor again.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Those Govt Lackies that forced children to take the mRNA Experimental VAX in order to play sports are responsible for this and other deaths of minors.

Back in early 2020 they all knew that the chances of an under 18 person dying from Covid was close to ZERO. There was NO Threat . . . yet they never ceased making stupid decisions . . . . like it was Dangerous to be in a Park, but not at Costco?

Canada's so-called experts managed to kill almost 5 Xs more Canadians per Million that did Sweden . . . what did Sweden do that worked so well? NOTHING! Kids never missed a day of school, businesses stayed open. Sweden of course DID protect Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . . Canada in it's stupidity DID NOT!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.