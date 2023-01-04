Classroom

As another school year kicks off, it can be an exciting time for many children. 

 Courtesy Matthew Howard/CBC

The Ontario Mathematics Coordinators Association (OMCA) will be holding a retreat to discuss the power and potential of indigenous knowledge systems in math. 

“Math teachers who go to this retreat on Feb 6-7th (Mon + Tues) will learn to incorporate indigenous ‘knowledge systems’ to ‘create transformative learning” for their students,” said former Ontario teacher Chanel Pfahl in a Tuesday tweet. 

