The Ontario Mathematics Coordinators Association (OMCA) will be holding a retreat to discuss the power and potential of indigenous knowledge systems in math.
“Math teachers who go to this retreat on Feb 6-7th (Mon + Tues) will learn to incorporate indigenous ‘knowledge systems’ to ‘create transformative learning” for their students,” said former Ontario teacher Chanel Pfahl in a Tuesday tweet.
“Because ‘mathematics, along with other subjects, are not exempt from colonial bias.’”
Math teachers who go to this retreat on Feb 6-7th (Mon + Tues) will learn to incorporate indigenous “knowledge systems” to “create transformative learning” for their students.… Because “mathematics, along with other subjects, are not exempt from colonial bias […]”… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HoMX175sn4
The statement said the OMCA invites math teachers and leaders from across Ontario to its retreat to deepen their understanding of incorporating indigenous knowledge systems to enhance and transform teaching math to students. It said speakers include social justice activists Tesa Fiddler, Sandra Indian, Isaac Murdoch, and Jodie Williams.
The statement went on to say participants will explore how math and other subjects are not exempt from colonial bias and harmful practices leading to inequities in student achievement. It added participants will learn how indigenous knowledge systems, pedagogies, and methodologies can enhance and support teaching mathematical concepts.
People will be taught what educational spaces can do to uplift indigenous knowledge systems and create transformative learning for all students.
Facilitators will show their newest resource Learning from Beyond, which includes connections to the Grade 6-8 Ontario math curriculum. They will share tips and strategies on how to work with indigenous knowledge without appropriating, minimizing, or tokenizing it.
This revelation comes after the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) excluded people on the basis of race on December 19 by creating a scholarship for black students entering teachers’ college.
“Students entering their first year of Teacher’s College in Ontario are eligible to receive a $12,500 bursary from ETFO,” said Pfahl.
“To be eligible:
- have right skin colour;
- prove that you are adequately woke.”
Students entering their first year of Teacher’s College in Ontario are eligible to receive a $12,500 bursary from ETFO. To be eligible:- have right skin colour;- prove that you are adequately woke. pic.twitter.com/9CGt6yi0zR
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.