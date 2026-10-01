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Ontario minimum wage rises to $17.95

The 35-cent increase is tied to inflation and adds about $728 a year before deductions for a full-time worker.
The province says the increase, tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index of 1.9%, covers more than 700,000 workers.
The province says the increase, tied to the Ontario Consumer Price Index of 1.9%, covers more than 700,000 workers. CBC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Cost Of Living
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