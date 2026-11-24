TORONTO — The national rate of mortgages more than 90 days past due rose 31.1% in the third quarter to 0.32%, the highest since Equifax Canada began tracking it in 2013. Ontario and British Columbia accounted for 91% of the increase.Ontario’s delinquency rate climbed 44% over the past year, compared with about 5% in the rest of the country outside B.C. A TD Economics report found Ontario’s arrears rate had nearly tripled from a pre-pandemic 0.12% to 0.34% by August — approaching the 0.43% peak of the 2008 financial crisis, or roughly one in every 300 Ontario mortgages.Rebecca Oakes, Equifax Canada’s vice-president of advanced analytics, said the dollar value of delinquent mortgages is rising faster than the number of accounts. “Borrowers with larger mortgages are increasingly struggling to keep up with their payments,” she said.Ontario holds an estimated 70% of Canada’s negative-equity mortgages, equal to 5% of mortgages in the province. The share is higher for condos (7.2%) and 2022 buyers (8.4%). Roughly one in four Ontario mortgage holders aged 26 to 35 is estimated to be underwater..CMHC projected Ontario arrears will keep rising through mid-2027, concentrated in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and Southwestern Ontario, amid trade pressures on manufacturing and softer housing markets. Arrears have fallen in Alberta and Saskatchewan.About 1.4 million Canadians hold variable-rate mortgages. Equifax estimates every quarter-point rate increase adds roughly $860 million a year in interest on those loans. The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark rate to 2.5% last month.