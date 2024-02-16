News

Ontario mother paralyzed after COVID booster refuses two offers of MAiD

Kayla Pollock, a 37-year-old from Ontario developed paralysis from transverse myelitis after receiving a COVID-19 booster.
Kayla Pollock, a 37-year-old from Ontario developed paralysis from transverse myelitis after receiving a COVID-19 booster.Screenshot of video by The Canadian Independent
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
Moderna
Ontpoli
Moderna Covid19 Vaccine
Kayla Pollock
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news