Ontario moves ahead with transmission line to connect Ring of Fire

TORONTO — The Ontario government has designated the Greenstone Transmission Line as a priority infrastructure project and selected Hydro One to develop and construct the line, accelerating plans to expand electricity capacity in northern Ontario and support development in the Ring of Fire region.Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford made the announcement alongside representatives from several First Nations, including Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek and Red Rock Indian Band.The proposed 230-kilometre transmission line will run from the East-West Tie near Nipigon Bay to a new switching station near Aroland First Nation, an area viewed as a gateway to the Ring of Fire mineral deposits. Construction is expected to be completed by 2032..According to the province, the project is intended to address rising electricity demand in northern Ontario, which is forecast by the Independent Electricity System Operator to increase by 81% by 2050. The line is designed to support between 350 and 700 megawatts of additional hydroelectric and other generation capacity.The government estimates the project will create more than 7,000 jobs during construction and form part of a broader plan to support mining development and reduce reliance on diesel generation in remote communities. Ontario officials say 93% of project spending to date has remained within Canada.As part of the designation, the government issued an order-in-council and a ministerial directive to the Ontario Energy Board to amend Hydro One’s transmission licence, formally assigning the utility responsibility for development and construction and streamlining regulatory approvals..The Greenstone Transmission Line is included in the Aroland–Ontario Shared Prosperity Agreement, under which the province committed $70 million toward early development work. indigenous communities will be eligible to participate through Hydro One’s First Nations Equity Partnership Model, which provides up to 50 per cent ownership and involvement in governance.Provincial officials say development of the Ring of Fire region could support more than 70,000 jobs across Ontario and generate an estimated $22 billion in economic output over 30 years, though timelines for mining projects remain uncertain.The project aligns with Ontario’s Integrated Energy Plan, released in 2024, which calls for expanded transmission infrastructure to support industrial growth, electrification and population increases while increasing indigenous participation in energy development.Hydro One, municipal leaders and industry groups welcomed the designation, citing the need for improved electricity reliability and capacity to support northern communities and resource development.