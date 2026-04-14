Ontario moves to ban worker-paid uniforms, regulate talent agencies

TORONTO — The Ontario government has introduced proposed legislative changes aimed at reducing costs for workers and increasing oversight in the entertainment industry.The measures include amendments to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 that would prohibit employers from requiring workers to pay for mandatory uniforms, as well as the introduction of the proposed Strengthening Talent Agency Regulation (STAR) Act to regulate talent agencies.Labour Minister David Piccini said the changes are intended to help workers retain more of their earnings while improving fairness in the province’s creative sector.Under the proposed amendments, employers would be barred from charging employees for uniforms or deducting those costs from wages, except in limited circumstances. The rule would apply to employer-specific clothing, such as branded apparel, that cannot reasonably be worn outside the workplace.Government officials say some workers currently pay more than $50 for required uniforms, particularly in sectors such as retail, hospitality and food services. The province indicated it may consult on possible exemptions, including for small businesses..The proposed STAR Act would introduce new rules for talent agencies, including caps on commission rates, restrictions on additional fees, requirements for timely payment to performers and the use of separate accounts to hold funds owed to clients.The government said the measures are part of a broader economic strategy focused on improving worker protections while maintaining Ontario’s competitiveness for investment and job creation.According to provincial data, approximately 178,000 people were employed in Ontario’s arts, entertainment and recreation sectors in 2024. The restaurant and bar sector employed about 383,900 people in 2025, where uniforms are commonly required.Officials noted that several other Canadian jurisdictions, including British Columbia, Quebec and Manitoba, already have rules limiting or prohibiting employers from charging workers for uniforms.Additional details and stakeholder responses were included as part of the government’s announcement.