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Ontario moves to 'diversify' MAiD committee with pro-MAiD members

Ontario's MAiD Death Review Committee is slashing its members in half while selecting those who are "interested in supporting MAiD practice."
Ontario moves to 'diversify' MAiD committee with pro-MAiD members
Ontario moves to 'diversify' MAiD committee with pro-MAiD membersChatGPT
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Cdnpoli
Maid
Ontpoli
MAiD death review committee
#cdnpoli
Michael Kerzner
Ontario's MAiD Death Review Committee
Ontario Solicitor General
MDRC
MAiD review
MAiD review Comittee
MDRC cut members

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