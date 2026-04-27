Ontario NDP critic calls for clarity on Toronto Islands legislation

TORONTO — Chris Glover is criticizing the Ontario government’s stated intentions regarding the Toronto Islands, saying he does not trust assurances that the province does not plan to take control of the land.The comments come after the government introduced legislation that would grant it authority over the islands, while maintaining it has no current plans to exercise that power.Glover, a member of the Ontario New Democratic Party, said the move raises concerns given the track record of Premier Doug Ford and his government on land-use decisions..He pointed to previous controversies involving the Greenbelt, Ontario Place, and the Ontario Science Centre as reasons for skepticism about the government’s intentions.Glover said the Toronto Islands, including areas such as Hanlan’s Point and Centreville Amusement Park, are an important part of the city’s public waterfront and should remain accessible.He also said residents rely on the downtown waterfront as a primary point of access to Lake Ontario.The Ontario government has said the proposed legislation is not intended to result in development or privatization of the islands, though opposition members have called for further clarity on how the powers could be used.