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Ontario NDP leader says Ford could face jail, premier calls remark unacceptable

Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivered remarks and held a media availability.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivered remarks and held a media availability. Courtesy Office of the Premier of Ontario/YouTube
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Ford
Doug Ford
Marit Stiles
NDP leader Marit Stiles
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