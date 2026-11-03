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Ontario NDP leader says Ford ripped up photo of ministers at career colleges under student loan scrutiny

Opposition presses Ford government on donations and oversight as private-college funding freeze continues.
Ministers celebrating the opening of the Academy of Learning Career College’s Brampton East Campus
Ministers celebrating the opening of the Academy of Learning Career College’s Brampton East Campus@sandhuamarjot1 on X
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