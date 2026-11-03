Ontario NDP leader says Ford ripped up photo of ministers at career colleges under student loan scrutiny

TORONTO — NDP Leader Marit Stiles said at Queen’s Park that she sent Premier Doug Ford a photo showing some of his cabinet ministers celebrating the opening of private career colleges now under scrutiny in the OSAP scandal. She said Ford “ripped up” the picture.The exchange came during a Question Period dominated by the province’s handling of Ontario Student Assistance Program payments to private career colleges. Opposition members questioned whether the government turned a blind eye to problems at some institutions after owners made donations to the Progressive Conservatives.Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn rejected that claim. He said the ministry has conducted 3,200 OSAP inspections into individual accounts and did not ignore warning signs.Opposition parties argue the blanket pause on OSAP payments is punishing legitimate students and institutions while the government investigates a smaller number of bad actors. The NDP has called for the minister to be fired and for emergency relief for affected students.