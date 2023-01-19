Ontario NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo said she will be stepping down from her position to become philosophy professor at the University of Waterloo.
“I have not taken this decision lightly,” said Lindo in a Wednesday statement.
“Rather, due to a number of systemic factors and a need to be more present for more family as we continuing our healing after a challenging 2022, it is time for me to transition into a new space to teach about all that I have learned.”
Dear Kitchener Centre,Please see my statement below.I will be forever grateful for your support. With love,Laura Mae. 💜 pic.twitter.com/omMYgzpWZf— Laura Mae Lindo (@LauraMaeLindo) January 18, 2023
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson slammed Lindo in March for introducing Bill 67, which would promote critical race theory in Ontario’s education system.
“A warning to citizens of Ontario and Canada: Bill 67, which purports to be nothing but an ‘anti-racist’ bill, is in fact the most pernicious and dangerous piece of legislation that any Canadian government has attempted to put forward,” said Peterson.
“It will make mandatory the subversion of the entire education system in Ontario, K-12 as well as colleges and universities, to the radically leftist doctrines known as critical theory — a thoroughly anti-western ideology, both post-modern and Marxist in its derivation, based on the idea that all our extant institutions are racist, sexist, and discriminatory in their essence.”
The statement said Lindo will be able to continue the important work the community has done, but from within the place where it all began this time.
Throughout Lindo’s time as the MPP for Kitchener Centre, she said she has been “committed to fighting for a strong educational system — from early years to elementary, and from middle and high school all the way to post-secondary.” She said she fought for spending in services elderly people need and tabled legislation to guide the way.
The Ontario NDP MPP went on to say she demanded a strong poverty reduction strategy, emphasizing it's what's driving the housing crisis, long mental health and addictions wait lists, and uncertainty in people’s lives. She added she is proudest of her “practical incorporation of an equity lens into the work I have done at Queen’s Park, offering my colleagues an example of what it means for an MPP to use an anti-oppression and anti-racism starting point in all that we do.”
“I remain humbled by the trust the people of Kitchener Centre have had in me over the years,” she said.
Lindo has called out the City of Kitchener in May for letting an event with Peterson proceed.
“There’s no room for hate in Kitchener or Ontario,” she said.
“Mr. Peterson’s racist and transphobic worldview are simply not welcome here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.