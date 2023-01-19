Laura Mae Lindo

Laura Mae Lindo, the NDP MPP for Kitchener Centre, says she's stepping down to take on a position at the University of Waterloo.

Ontario NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo said she will be stepping down from her position to become philosophy professor at the University of Waterloo. 

“I have not taken this decision lightly,” said Lindo in a Wednesday statement. 

