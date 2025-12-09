Ontario nurses warn Alberta Bill 13 could threaten patient safety

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) has issued an open letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, warning that her province’s Bill 13 could have serious consequences for public safety, human rights, and professional regulation.The legislation, formally known as the Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, is framed as a protection for freedom of expression. RNAO says it would prevent regulators from requiring training in anti-racism, cultural safety, unconscious bias, sexual minority inclusion, disability awareness, and other essential aspects of safe and ethical care. Such training is standard in nursing practice and is key to preventing harm, it says.“When discriminatory behaviour, culturally unsafe care, or bias-driven interactions occur, regulators must be able to intervene with the full set of corrective tools,” RNAO said. Under Bill 13, even clear evidence of harm may not allow regulators to mandate the necessary training to prevent it from happening again.RNAO says indigenous, black, and other racialized communities continue to experience disproportionate harm in health-care settings, while persons with disabilities, linguistic minorities, women, sexual minority individuals, and gender-diverse people face systemic barriers to care. Removing regulatory tools to address these issues, the association warns, undermines public protection and erodes trust in regulated professions..The organization also cautions that the bill could have national effects. Similar laws in parts of the United States, it says, have weakened equitable public service and could inspire copycat legislation in other Canadian provinces, including Ontario.RNAO is urging the Alberta government to halt Bill 13 and consult fully with affected communities, regulatory bodies, and professional associations. CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun and President NP Lhamo Dolkar said, “As nurses, we are unwavering in our commitment to advancing equity, supporting truth and reconciliation, and ensuring safe and ethical care for all in every community. Bill 13 moves Canada in the opposite direction.”