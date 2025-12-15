Ontario opens door to interprovincial goods and services with draft regulation

The Ontario government has published a draft regulation that would allow for the mutual recognition of goods and services approved in other Canadian jurisdictions, a move it says is aimed at reducing internal trade barriers and strengthening economic integration across the country.The proposed regulation falls under the Ontario Free Trade and Mobility Act, 2025, and would enable goods and services that meet regulatory requirements elsewhere in Canada to be recognized in Ontario, provided the originating jurisdiction offers reciprocal recognition.Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Minister Vic Fedeli said the initiative is intended to reduce red tape that has long increased costs for businesses and consumers while limiting interprovincial trade..“For decades, red tape and burdensome regulations have held Ontario’s economy back, increasing the cost of goods and services for manufacturers and families alike,” Fedeli said in a statement, adding that mutual recognition would help unlock new market opportunities for Ontario-made goods and services.Under the draft regulation, goods approved for sale or use in a reciprocating province or territory would be treated as meeting Ontario’s standards, without requiring additional testing, approvals or fees.Businesses authorized to provide services in those jurisdictions would be entitled to equivalent authorization in Ontario..The regulation would also clarify that mutual recognition rules would prevail where they conflict with other Ontario laws, while maintaining existing provincial rules on how goods are sold or used.The draft has been posted to the Ontario Regulatory Registry and will be open for public, regulatory and industry feedback during a 45-day consultation period.Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, said the changes are intended to reduce paperwork, lower costs and speed up market entry for Ontario businesses..“This means less paperwork and lower costs, faster approvals and market entry, and more customers across Canada for Ontario-made products and services,” Crawford said.Alongside goods and services, the province is also continuing efforts to streamline labour mobility.Ontario says it has expanded “as of right” rules that allow qualified professionals from other provinces and territories to work in Ontario for up to six months while completing registration with provincial regulators..The policy applies to a range of professions, including doctors, engineers, architects, electricians and other regulated occupations.The government says the changes are intended to support workforce mobility and help address labour shortages, particularly in health care.Starting Jan. 1, 2026, workers in certified professions will be able to begin working in Ontario within 10 business days once their credentials are confirmed. The rules will apply across more than 50 regulatory authorities and roughly 300 certifications, including 16 additional regulated health professions..Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the measures would help speed up access to care by making it easier for health professionals from other provinces to work in Ontario.“Our government is removing unnecessary barriers so physicians, nurses and other regulated health professionals from other provinces can start working in Ontario faster,” Jones said.The proposed regulation builds on a Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement on Goods signed in November at a meeting of the Committee on Internal Trade, where federal, provincial and territorial partners committed to advancing mutual recognition under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement..Ontario says it will continue working with other governments to fully implement the agreement while proceeding with reciprocal arrangements in the interim.Labour Minister David Piccini said the broader effort is aimed at improving economic resilience and competitiveness amid global uncertainty.“We’re making it easier for Canadians to move, work and earn a paycheque anywhere in this country, while strengthening Ontario’s economy and competitiveness,” Piccini said..The province says internal trade barriers cost the Canadian economy up to $200 billion annually and raise prices for families and businesses. Ontario estimates that removing those barriers could increase provincial GDP by as much as $23 billion per year.Since April 2025, Ontario has signed economic cooperation memorandums of understanding with 10 provinces and territories. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has given Ontario an overall grade of A in its 2025 Interprovincial Cooperation Report Card for its approach to internal trade.