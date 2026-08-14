Ontario opens Niagara to more casino operators

TORONTO — The Ontario government has reached an agreement that will open the Niagara Region to additional casino operators, ending the exclusivity long held by the company that runs Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.Interim Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Doug Downey announced Thursday that the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation and MGE Niagara Entertainment Inc. have agreed to remove MGE’s exclusivity rights within the Niagara Gaming Bundle. MGE will continue to operate the two existing casinos on behalf of OLG.OLG will launch a procurement process later this year to identify potential new operators.The move is a central part of Premier Doug Ford’s Destination Niagara Strategy, which aims to double annual visitors to 25 million and generate an additional $3 billion in provincial GDP each year through new casinos, a theme park, an expanded airport and other tourism infrastructure.“Niagara has long been one of Ontario’s premier tourism destinations, and we’re working to unlock its full potential and attract more visitors and investment for decades to come,” Downey said..Since 1996, OLG has provided more than $256 million to the City of Niagara Falls for hosting the two existing casinos.Richard Taylor, president of Niagara Casinos, welcomed the prospect of further growth.“Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara have been economic drivers in the Niagara Region for almost 30 years,” Taylor said. “We welcome economic growth including new development and working collaboratively with the OLG and the Province to support the Destination Niagara vision.”OLG President and CEO Duncan Hannay said the corporation and MGE remain committed to the region while opening the market to new operators.Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates has reported local opposition to other elements of the Destination Niagara plan, including a proposed second observation wheel near the falls. Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati has described that particular idea as “a dead issue.”The government presents the expanded gaming market as a way to create jobs, and strengthen Niagara as a year-round destination.