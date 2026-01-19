Ontario outlines plan to protect economy as tariffs threaten rural and northern communities

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it is moving forward with a broad plan to strengthen the provincial economy, protect jobs, and invest in rural and northern communities as global trade uncertainty and proposed tariffs from the United States threaten key industries.Speaking at a gathering of municipal, indigenous, and business leaders, Premier Doug Ford emphasized the role rural Ontario plays in the provincial economy, citing more than 250,000 businesses contributing an estimated $416 billion in GDP through sectors such as mining, forestry, and manufacturing.Ford said potential tariffs proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump could have wide-ranging impacts across Ontario, including in rural areas, and argued the province must become more competitive and self-reliant to withstand economic shocks..The premier highlighted measures aimed at reducing regulatory burdens and lowering costs for businesses and families, stating the government has cut taxes and fees and reduced red tape. According to Ford, these measures save Ontarians an estimated $12 billion annually and eliminate approximately 1.8 million hours of administrative work each year.He also pointed to investment figures from the past year, saying Ontario attracted $28 billion in new domestic and foreign investment and created more than 56,000 jobs. Ford credited international outreach efforts by Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli and noted that many smaller investments and job expansions are not captured in headline figures.A significant portion of Ford’s remarks focused on the auto sector and federal trade policy. He criticized the federal government’s decision to reduce tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, arguing the move could undermine Ontario auto workers and supply chains, including those in rural communities..Ford said he has raised concerns with Prime Minister Mark Carney and called on the federal government to remove its electric vehicle mandate, harmonize regulations with trading partners, and eliminate what he described as investment-deterring fees. He warned that increased imports of lower-cost electric vehicles could threaten domestic production levels required for auto plants to remain viable.The premier also raised concerns about cybersecurity and national security, suggesting Chinese-manufactured vehicles could pose risks, and argued the decision was made without adequate consultation with provinces or industry.Beyond manufacturing, Ford outlined plans for major resource and infrastructure development in northern Ontario, including road construction to the Ring of Fire mineral region. He said development of critical minerals could add an estimated $22 billion to the provincial economy and support more than 70,000 jobs, benefiting northern, rural, and First Nations communities..The government also plans to continue expanding energy production, including refurbishing nuclear facilities at Bruce, Pickering, and Darlington, building new nuclear generation, and developing small modular reactors. Ford said Ontario is planning to add more than 16,000 megawatts of electricity capacity, positioning the province as a reliable energy supplier domestically and to U.S. markets.In transportation, Ford announced ongoing investments in highways, bridges, and rural roads, citing safety concerns following recent fatal accidents in northern Ontario. He said the province will continue efforts to twin highways, improve winter maintenance, and upgrade rural infrastructure.The premier confirmed the return of the Northlander passenger train later this year, nearly 14 years after its cancellation. The service will connect northern communities such as Timmins, Cochrane, and North Bay with southern Ontario, including Toronto’s Union Station..Housing and municipal infrastructure were also highlighted. Ford said the province is supporting the construction of more than 800,000 homes through programs such as the Building Faster Fund and the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program. Additional funding includes $400 million through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund and $600 million annually through the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund to support services in rural and northern communities.On health care, Ford pointed to nearly $60 billion committed to building and upgrading more than 50 hospitals, along with investments in homelessness prevention, addiction recovery hubs, and primary care. He said more than 300,000 Ontarians have been connected to primary care providers since the launch of the province’s Primary Care Action Plan last year.Ford concluded by stressing the importance of collaboration across political lines and regions, saying rural and northern communities are central to Ontario’s economic future as the province navigates trade uncertainty and long-term growth challenges.