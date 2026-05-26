Ontario passes law to strip misbehaving city councilors of positions

TORONTO — Ontario’s proposed legislation aimed at strengthening accountability for municipal politicians is set to become law after receiving broad support at Queen’s Park.Bill 9, also known as the Municipal Accountability Act, passed third reading on Tuesday with support from the governing Progressive Conservatives, the Ontario NDP, the Liberals and the Greens. Independent MPP Bobbi Ann Brady was the lone vote against the legislation.The legislation would standardize codes of conduct for municipalities across Ontario, expand the role of the provincial integrity commissioner in local investigations and establish a process for removing councillors from office in serious cases of misconduct.Under the proposed system, a councillor could only be removed if the action is recommended by a local integrity commissioner, approved by the provincial integrity commissioner and supported by every other member of council.Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack said the government intentionally set a high threshold for removal because elected officials are chosen through a democratic process.“We promised it before the next election, before the next conference, we got it done,” Flack said. “It has to be a lot of steps because it has to be a difficult decision to kick anybody that’s been elected publicly.”Advocacy groups and opposition parties welcomed the legislation but raised concerns about the requirement for unanimous council approval.Emily McIntosh, founder of Women of Ontario Say No, described the legislation as “a critical step” but argued the unanimous voting requirement could weaken accountability measures..Ontario NDP MPP Jeff Burch said the process risks becoming politicized because councillors would be asked to vote on the removal of colleagues.Ontario Liberal MPP Stephen Blais said his party supported the bill despite concerns with some provisions, calling it “a step in the right direction.”The Association of Municipalities of Ontario also endorsed the legislation, describing it as an important milestone after years of advocacy for a provincewide code of conduct framework.The province had previously considered similar reforms in 2021, including proposals that would have allowed judges to disqualify councillors from office. That legislation was never introduced. Another version brought forward in late 2024 was abandoned after Premier Doug Ford called a provincial election.Ford said Tuesday he had reservations about the legislation but supported the compromise reached by all parties.“My reservations are one thing — be it the left or the right, doesn’t matter — attacking one councillor based on their political beliefs,” Ford said. “But we passed it through, I obviously voted on it, I agreed with all parties.”The legislation is expected to receive Royal Assent before Ontario’s next municipal elections in October.